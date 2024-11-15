Logo
Tranquility Collection specified for toilet partitions at Koonung Secondary College
Tranquility Collection specified for toilet partitions at Koonung Secondary College

The Tranquility Collection is a visually stunning, premium line of toilet partitions, designed for the most aestheticall...

ASI JD MacDonald updates BIM library
ASI JD MacDonald updates BIM library

ASI JD MacDonald recently partnered with IGS Group (IGS BIM Solutions) to update their BIM library to include parametric...

Automatic soap dispensers specified for bathroom refit at Brisbane office
Automatic soap dispensers specified for bathroom refit at Brisbane office

ASI JD Macdonald supplied their EZ Fill multi-feed soap dispensers for a major bathroom refit project at the office buil...

ASI Group helps bring architectural vision to life at new Plopsa theme park
ASI Group helps bring architectural vision to life at new Plopsa theme park

ASI Group Europe worked in partnership with Plopsa executives and contractors to get the new Plopsaqua Landen-Hannuit th...

Custom partitions add elegant touch to new European Parliament HQ washrooms
Custom partitions add elegant touch to new European Parliament HQ washrooms

ASI Group Europe supplied washroom partitions and accessories for the new headquarters of the European Parliament in Bru...

ASI Group meets lofty washroom design goals at Zaha Hadid-designed Port of Antwerp office
ASI Group meets lofty washroom design goals at Zaha Hadid-designed Port of Antwerp office

Zaha Hadid Architects turned to ASI Group Europe for custom-made Alpaco HPL cubicles to meet their brief for creating st...

ASI Alpaco panels meet architect’s vision for European elegance in hotel washrooms
ASI Alpaco panels meet architect’s vision for European elegance in hotel washrooms

ASI Group was approached by the architects of Hotel X in Toronto, Ontario to help meet their vision for European eleganc...

How ASI Group is helping change the restroom experience for fans, one stadium at a time
How ASI Group is helping change the restroom experience for fans, one stadium at a time

ASI Group ensured that the enjoyable experience of the tens of thousands of guests anticipated for each event at Mercede...

Sleek restroom partitions meet design goals at Oregon university’s revamped sports facility
Sleek restroom partitions meet design goals at Oregon university’s revamped sports facility

ASI Group delivered an elegant partition solution for the restrooms at Hayward Field, a 100-year-old track and field fac...

