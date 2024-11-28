Quick Links
News
App-based lighting control for sporting venues
Sporting facilities and venues are gearing up for a busy winter season ahead with high demand for their fields and court...
Gerard Lighting is now GLG
Australia and New Zealand’s leading lighting company Gerard Lighting will now be known as GLG.
Resources
Sustainability Awards
Lighting the way: Human centric lighting and its contribution to social sustainability
Light has always been an integral part of how we interact with the world, defining how and when we go about our lives. H...
A Spotlight on Australia’s world-class Architecture: The Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Barangaroo’s International Towers
A Spotlight on Australia’s World-Class Architecture: The Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Barangaroo’s Internat...
Sustainability in flexibility: Manhattan hospital laid out for the future
A new ambulatory care centre in New York is hoping to change the game in healthcare, reimagining the patient experience ...