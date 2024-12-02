Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
The ultra-modern office designed like a blank canvas

The ultra-modern office designed like a blank canvas

The new Clemenger BBDO Sydney office is like a blank canvas; an ultra-modern, monochromatic space sitting within a heritage precinct.

modern office stairs

The new Clemenger BBDO Sydney office is like a blank canvas; an ultra-modern, monochromatic space sitting within a heritage precinct. The office is spaced over three levels of Pier 8/9, a repurposed wharf in Sydney’s Walsh Bay Arts Precinct.

The brief

The brief was to create a flexible office space for a marketing company that is boldly modern, contrasting with its heritage surrounds.

Design response

To create this ultra-modern space, the architects imagined rolling a large sheet of white butcher’s paper through the centre of the space. This concept was actualised through a central spine saturated with large-scale white and monochromatic elements.

modern office details

At the entrance of the office is the ‘bleacher’, a multi-purpose set of open steps. The steps simultaneously serve as a way to conceal the main meeting room, store books and provide access to level two. They also act as a central open forum where staff can come together to discuss ideas.

modern office meeting room

Importantly, the design helps to eliminate workplace hierarchy through a number of measures; the introduction of the bleacher, a large staff café and shared workspaces in the spine. It also facilitates creative thought through its bold design, flexibility and adaptability.

modern office workspaces

Project Summary
LocationWalsh Bay Arts Precinct, NSW
Year2018
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectBates Smart
PhotographerBen Hosking
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap