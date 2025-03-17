Tresillian, Wollstonecraft

From the architects:

The Mother and Baby Unit at Wollstonecraft is Tresillian’s newest state-of-the-art facility in NSW. Whilst showcasing a contemporary design, its carefully selected materials complement Carpenter House, the heritage building on-site.

The interiors were designed to provide a calming and comforting environment, seamlessly blending the functions of an up-market hotel and a health clinic.

Tresillian, formerly known as the ‘Royal Society for the Welfare of Mothers and Babies’, is a non-profit organisation that supports families through the challenges of early parenthood. Founded by the NSW government in the early 1900s, it established one of its first centres in Wollstonecraft in 1940, within the former residence known as Carpenter House.

The creative vision for Tresillian began about 10 years ago when a high demand for services prompted a review of its existing facilities, many of which were housed in old and obsolete buildings. Team2 Architects explored the feasibility of a new centre across three sites: Nepean, Willoughby, and Wollstonecraft, ultimately selecting Wollstonecraft as the most suitable location. Team2 then guided the entire design and construction journey to completion.

The project brief included 15-rooms for accommodation with ancillary amenities, a day clinic, an outdoor play area, and teaching and event spaces. The chosen site for the new building was at the rear of the property, which presented a steep slope, lush vegetation, and city views. This last aspect posed significant challenges in securing approvals and consents.

In response to the community concerns and a consequent conservative approach from Council, Team2 skilfully adjusted the building to have more generous setbacks and a lowered base carpark level, preserving the views from neighbouring properties.



The building's design was shaped by various factors, including complex site conditions, heritage buildings and landscape, neighbouring properties, Council input, and, most importantly, the desired outcome for Tresillian staff and visiting families.

Initially, the site's rich history, luxurious surroundings, and scenic views strongly influenced the choice of materials and building placement. The proposed volumes were designed as a neutral backdrop to the heritage Carpenter House. To complement this, Team2 Architects chose modern materials with a traditional aesthetic, including timber-look aluminium panels, zinc, and brick tiles.

Team2 recognised that the site's beautiful and peaceful surroundings would positively contribute to the healing journey of visiting families while supporting the well-being of staff in their daily tasks.

Reasons for product/material selection

All materials chosen were lightweight compared to their traditional equivalent (aluminium extrusion in place of solid wood; zinc in place of steel; click on brick tile in place of traditional bricks) and consequently the weight of the building and substructure was reduced, together with the overall use of materials.

The selection of finishes is very durable and mostly maintenance free, cutting ongoing maintenance costs and need for replacement. Finally, the timeless looks of bricks, zinc and timber all blend seamlessly into the well-established urban landscape of Wollstonecraft.



Throughout the design process, the objective was to maintain a fully glazed east façade, maximizing views of the lush landscape and Sydney harbour. To the north and south, Team2 articulated the façade to introduce east and west facing glazing while incorporating solid walls toward neighbouring buildings to ensure privacy.

In addition to lowering the building's base level, the floor-to-floor height was reduced to minimise its bulk and scale in comparison to Carpenter House. Following consultations with Team2, the structural engineers proposed lightweight wall construction and post-tensioned slabs to reduce overall structural mass and simplifying the ceiling space usability.

Key design challenges the team faced, and how they were overcome

The first design challenge for Team2 arose from the site's steep and narrow terrain. Additionally, the heritage building and landscape at the front of the property significantly influenced the initial positioning of the new building, as well as vehicular and pedestrian access. To preserve a majestic oak tree dating back to the construction of Carpenter House, vehicular access was positioned along the south boundary. The building was then rotated and further recessed into the ground to "disappear" behind Carpenter House.

The consequent reduction in the base level, where the car park and play area were proposed, proved difficult to access via ramps. However, Team2 was able to adjust the floor-to-floor levels and base to achieve a compliant solution. The reduced floor-to-soffit height complicated the coordination of services within the limited ceiling space. This was resolved through a collaborative design and construction effort with the engineering team and the contractors.

Both the mechanical and hydraulic teams adopted alternative solutions to minimise the size of the services. For instance, a siphon system was used in place of gravity for stormwater management. The architects and builders completed the design by incorporating concealed bulkheads and strategic lighting. The final outcome ensured that the space remained bright and comfortable, without compromising its perception.

Lastly, the functional mix within the centre, which incorporates four different building classes within a modest envelope, presented a design and construction challenge. Team2 Architects and Interior Designers conducted multiple workshops with the users, ensuring the client was kept progressively informed of the design's status.

Team2 then relayed the feedback from the users to the broader team, including private certifiers and contractors. While this approach consumed more time at the beginning of the program, it resulted in greater efficiency during construction due to its holistic design process and clear lines of communication.

Sustainability initiatives

Both zinc and aluminium finishes meet high sustainability standards, offering exceptional durability (50–100 years) and full recyclability.

The use of lightweight materials minimised overall material consumption in both the concrete substructure and walls.

Internally, the selection of finishes, forms, and colours pay tribute to the natural materials and hues surrounding the building. In particular, the timber laminate creates a sense of warmth and calmness. Biophilic design, proven to enhance mental and physical well-being, plays a vital role in supporting the health and comfort of the centre's visitors.

