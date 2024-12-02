Known as E7A or the Faculty of Science and Engineering’s, it is one of Macquarie University’s oldest buildings, it’s home to much of the science and engineering faculty, yet its closed concrete layout was at odds with the open, agile and collaborative ways of working today’s academics need to spark innovation.

The Faculty of Science and Engineering’s Mitchell Building now has been transformed into a sustainable workspace for the next generation of academics.

The brief was to create an energy and space efficient contemporary workspace that encourages collaboration, while also respecting the building’s historical, social and aesthetic significance.

The existing fabric of the building has been revitalised, improving the building’s appearance and street presence, as well as creating a sense of arrival to the university’s main courtyard.

A new three-storey glazed atrium has also been added, creating a physical link between the eight-storey Mitchell (A7A) building and the adjacent E7B. The atrium provides space for individual research and has been designed to promote chance encounters and collaborative learning. A multi-functional seminar space has also been included on the rooftop.

To support the university’s One Planet ecological footprint target, sustainability was a key focus for the project. Sustainable features include:

Retention of the existing facade, significantly reducing carbon impact

The use of high performance glazing to reduce solar heat gain

Natural ventilation use maximised throughout

“The renewal and space upgrade of the Mitchell building is a perfect example of the benefits of retrofitting rather than rebuilding,” says Andrew Duffin, design director at NBRS.

“By unlocking the potential of the existing building, we have provided a more sustainable, comfortable and productive workspace for the next generation of academics.”