Setting a new benchmark for early learning standards in Melbourne, the doors have opened to Strathcona’s Early Years, a purpose built campus for students in 3-year-old Kindergarten through to Year 1 by Sally Draper Architects.

Thoughtfully designed by Sally Draper Architects, Strathcona’s Early Years offers an unrivalled experience in younger years education.

“The balance of beautifully restored heritage houses and light, transparent, contemporary additions creates a richly varied collection of learning spaces. The resulting homelike environment opening into natural gardens and play areas provides a welcoming transition into school life for young children and their families,” says Architect Sally Draper.



Located in Canterbury, Melbourne, Strathcona’s Early Years comprises three heritage houses connected by two contemporary links. Integral to the design was retaining the original residential features of the houses to both honour their rich history, while also creating a home-away-from-home for young learners.

“Nothing great is built without a strong foundation and Strathcona’s Early Years is meticulously crafted to give young minds the best possible start,” says Strathcona’s Principal, Lorna Beegan.

“The thoughtfully designed environment and bespoke learning framework will support the development of foundational skills and foster a love of learning and exploration. This will benefit our students throughout their educational journey. This is where a love of learning and life-long curiosity starts.”

The campus explores the adaptation of domestic spaces into an interconnected network of learning areas. The heritage nature of the buildings means children have access to a variety of spaces to suit their optimum learning styles—whether it is for collaborative work, independent or directed learning.

The design of Strathcona’s Early Years largely focused on creating an environment for children that fosters exploration, creativity, active learning, and connection. The relationship between learning spaces was key to the planning resolution which had a strong emphasis on transparency.

Expansive glazing provides a strong connection to the extensive natural play area and the expanded external deck caters to many different outdoor activities.



To encourage nature based exploration, each classroom offers direct access to the landscape—an urban parkland—which features rich and varied adventure spaces full of challenges and creative play experiences. A soft, calm internal palette of natural materials creates another solid linkage between inside and out.

Learning areas for both the Kindergarten and early Primary years open off a central internal piazza and shared Atelier to encourage connection between all year levels.

Strathcona’s Early Years is underpinned by a unique early years education framework called Floresco, meaning ‘to flourish’.

Inspired by Harvard’s Pedagogy of Play, Finland’s Early Childhood Education Model and the Victorian Early Years Learning and Development Framework, Floresco is a method of teaching exclusive to Strathcona that allows a student focused approach for those first, all important, formative years.

Floresco encourages children to explore their identity, culture and values as active learners and citizens in a natural, student-centred environment that fosters innovation, creativity and playfulness. In tandem, students will also receive explicit teaching across literacy and mathematics alongside other specialist subjects.

