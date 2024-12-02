Studio Y. and placeformspace have transformed an abandoned cigarette factory into a robust and welcoming multi-purpose hospitality space that houses The Stomping Ground Brewery, located in Moorabbin in Melbourne’s south-east.

Located within a unique space that intersects industrial and residential contexts, the practice’s believed it was imperative to create an inclusive and energetic gathering place for the general public to enjoy. The venue comprises a brewery, beerhall, beer garden, function room for events, and related amenities, that is defined by its industrially-inspired palette.

The design collaboration aims to showcase the brewing and distillery process in all its forms in order to implement character within the walls. A full height timber grid that is fully exposed acts as a seam between the indoor and outdoor spaces. The grid carries a number of service functions internally, and supports a number of the building’s structures externally. Underlining the sustainable qualities of the build, the beams can be unbolted and reused or repurposed depending on the client’s desires.

The central kitchen, located on the ground floor, acts as a divider between the beer hall to the west and the function room to the east. The beer garden connects both spaces through running across the northern axis, with a staircase located within the beer hall leading guests to a bridge that sits atop the brewing area. A large u-shaped bar that sits between the beer hall and the garden is a salient object amongst the whole precinct.

The textural palette of the brewery remains raw and rugged, with the blue paint on the floor of the beer hall retained as an acknowledgement of the site’s industrial musings. The timber grid, along with exposed brickwork, concrete walls and other recycled elements allow for a classic yet contemporary industrial feel that is juxtaposed with green plantations and warm lighting fixtures. Each lighting fixture is individual in its qualities, tailored to have layers of optimised filters that replicate the tonality of a sunset. A number of the lighting fixtures, curated by Ambience, were created by the company itself in order to maximise sustainability. Many original factory light fixtures were also retained.

Retaining the warehouse aesthetic and contrasting it with warm tonalities and unique lighting fixtures, both Studio Y. and placeformspace have created a venue reminiscent of The Stomping Ground Brewery. The Moorabbin establishment sits as a transition of sorts between the industrial and residential districts, with its spaces allowing for an inviting brewery experience to be enjoyed by travellers near and far.