Adaptable spaces are central to the design of this project by DesignInc, ensuring flexibility for different users and educational needs as the campus grows and evolves.



DesignInc was initially engaged to review St Joseph’s previously prepared master plan. As part of this process, several stakeholder workshops were held with the school’s leadership, staff, board, and parents to gather insights on the current state of the facilities, as well as the school’s future aspirations and strategic goals for the campus.

The outcome of this engagement was the development of an updated master plan. The first key element of the revised plan was a new building designed to accommodate junior primary students from Reception to Year 3. Due to funding and logistical considerations, the building was designed in two stages.

The first stage will house Reception on the ground floor and Year 1 on the first floor. When fully completed, Reception and Year 1 will remain on the ground floor, while Years 2 and 3 will occupy the upper level.

The design principles established during the briefing process were Excellence, Curiosity, Creativity, and Community. Following the college’s vision and aspirations, are incorporated STEM-focused external play areas.



Given the building's proximity to the existing STEM spaces and the limited green space on campus, it was collectively decided to include a nature play space for early learners.

This space features water play, STEM activities, and shaded areas, offering opportunities to teach sustainability through natural play. It fosters key learning outcomes such as exploratory behaviour, environmental stewardship, reflective thinking, and curiosity.



The building is designed to be environmentally responsive, intelligently constructed to be cost-effective, durable, and low maintenance, reducing the need for frequent material replacement.

These spaces encourage learning and exploration, rooted in curiosity and creativity. Play is positioned as the cornerstone of early childhood learning and development, and the building provides numerous indoor and outdoor spaces that support this philosophy.



The design narrative reflects the school’s foundational vision and values. The building includes general learning areas interconnected by glazed sliding doors, offering clear sightlines between classrooms, the learning commons, and the natural surroundings. In addition, special features like Reading Nooks, Caves, and Stages provide young learners with spaces to Retreat, Reflect, Create, and Play.

These areas balance quiet concentration spaces with sensory breaks, while the learning commons offers a shared, informal space for collaboration, model building, drawing, idea sharing, and exhibitions.



On the ground floor, the Learning Commons connects directly to an external exploratory nature play space centred around the existing Norfolk Island pine tree.

This connection fosters opportunities for both teachers and students to engage with the natural environment and extend learning outdoors.