The gymnasium stands as a prominent landmark, creating a visual statement upon arrival while also acting as a buffer against traffic noise for the adjacent music and drama spaces.



By integrating sports and performing arts facilities, the design allows for seamless Saturday morning activities, with shared change facilities and back-of-house services enhancing operational efficiency and convenience.



The design is shaped by four key principles: rhythm, illumination, confidence, and inclusivity. Rhythm inspires students to explore dance, performance, sports, and movement, promoting health, wellbeing, and self-expression.



The light-filled and spacious environment fosters wellbeing, providing the 'Illumination' for students to feel 'seen' and valued. Confidence is nurtured as young women develop their skills and individuality in purpose-built spaces designed for personal growth. Inclusivity ensures that every student feels a sense of belonging, supporting a culture of participation and acceptance within the school’s diverse and multicultural community.



With a strong focus on enhancing creative and performing arts education, plans for future development include a dedicated performing arts centre and a specialist music area, further enriching the opportunities available to all students.

Architecture & Design: Can you describe the initial vision for this project and how it evolved over time?



DesignInc: The initial vision for the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart College (OLSH) redevelopment was to reimagine the campus as a transformative environment that fosters a strong sense of belonging, confidence, and exploration among students.



This vision evolved into a multi-stage Masterplan, developed in close collaboration with DesignInc, emphasising not only architectural excellence but also educational enrichment and community engagement.



Over time, the vision expanded to integrate state-of-the-art facilities, like a gymnasium, dance studio, and modern learning spaces, into a cohesive, sustainable, and inclusive hub that reflects the College’s ethos and long-term aspirations.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?



One of the key challenges was designing a complex that could integrate harmoniously with existing facilities while remaining flexible for future expansion (Stage 2 of the Masterplan). Ensuring that the new structures enhanced—not disrupted—the existing campus rhythm required strategic spatial planning and careful sequencing of construction.



Additionally, balancing aesthetic ambition with sustainable design principles posed challenges in terms of material selection and systems integration. These were overcome through a collaborative, iterative design process involving stakeholder input, environmental performance modeling, and adaptive project management.

How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?



Meeting the client’s needs was achieved through a deeply consultative approach. Design decisions were informed by OLSH’s values and educational priorities, ensuring that every element, from the layout of classrooms to the atmosphere of breakout spaces, aligned with the College’s mission to support the intellectual, social, spiritual, and emotional development of its students.



Regular workshops, stakeholder feedback loops, and detailed design presentations helped ensure alignment at every stage of development. Flexibility and functionality were prioritised, resulting in adaptable spaces tailored to diverse learning styles and community activities.

Were there any unique or innovative techniques or materials used in this project?



Yes. The design incorporated several innovative strategies focused on sustainability and flexibility. Environmentally conscious features such as thoughtful shading, natural ventilation, smart temperature controls, and energy-efficient lighting were seamlessly integrated.



A 100,000L rainwater tank and subterranean garden watering systems demonstrated a forward-thinking approach to water management. Internally, the use of expansive glazing maximised natural light, while superior acoustic treatments and interactive technologies ensured comfort and engagement in varied learning environments. The restrained palette of cream tones and timber finishes added visual warmth and cohesion throughout the space.

How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?



This project exemplifies DesignInc’s broader philosophy of creating environments that are not only functional but also enriching and inclusive. The OLSH redevelopment underscores the firm’s commitment to education-focused design that prioritises wellbeing, adaptability, and sustainability.



It reinforces the belief that thoughtful architecture can shape experiences, empower individuals, and foster community. By blending natural elements with modern functionality and educational intent, the project becomes a beacon of DesignInc’s core values, rhythm, illumination, confidence, and inclusivity, and represents a meaningful addition to its portfolio of transformative learning environments.