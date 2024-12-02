Designing light-filled, nature-oriented spaces for healing

The Bates Smart-designed Gandel Wing at Cabrini Malvern provides next-generation treatment in cancer, cardiac, emergency, geriatric care, infectious diseases, maternity and neurology.

The $120 million building features the latest in cutting-edge design, urban amenity and modern technology to serve the needs of patients into the future.

Rising seven storeys above ground (and four below), the new wing provides an additional 48 beds, bringing the total number of hospital beds to 556.

Cabrini Health’s new clinical services building, located at 183 Wattletree Road in Malvern, Victoria, signifies the end of nine years of planning and development to improve health care services and continues Bates Smart’s long-standing relationship with the hospital, spanning more than 50 years.

“Our design carefully blends sustainability with salutogenesis to create a building that soothes the spirit and promotes positive healing and wellness,” says Bates Smart design director, Kristen Whittle.

“This new extension combines cutting-edge technology with environmental design concepts and consciously considers the patient perspective. We have transformed the hospital ward from a purely clinical and sterile place into one of wellbeing, comfort and healing.

“Research has shown that access to views and nature has a direct impact on the wellness of patients. Our approach to all healthcare developments is about creating spaces for healing, rather than simply treating illnesses.”

Design details

The natural slatted terracotta facade complements the adjacent 60s brickwork of original hospital, uniting the site into a harmonious and identifiable health campus. The facade carefully fans out so that the patients’ view from bed is unobstructed whilst providing screening. Each room enjoys views outwards towards nature and considered landscaped environments, cultivating a nurturing and serene atmosphere.

A critical addition to the hospital campus is the inclusion of the radiotherapy bunker, which completes the integrated cancer care model, improving the patient experience by allowing them to receive all their treatment under one roof.

Bates Smart studio director, Mark Healey says the interior design team worked closely with Cabrini to place the patient firmly at the forefront of the design process.

“We wanted to connect the patient more closely with natural systems through full height windows maximising natural light and fresh air through the use of operable windows.”

According to Healy, research suggests patients accessing bathroom facilities place themselves at the greatest risk of falling. The Gandel Wing patient room design ensures direct sightlines between the bed and ensuite, together with subtle handrail lighting, which will assist in removing any ambiguity when waking in a foreign environment and increase levels of safety for the patient.

“We want to promote a more empathetic approach to healthcare design that has care at its core. An environment that is energised by nature, will, in turn, provide better amenity for patients, carers and staff,” says Healey.