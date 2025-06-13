The redesigned Invicta House, formerly a silk factory, police station and backpackers' accommodation, now stands as a prime example of adaptive reuse at its corner location on Flinders Lane and Swanston Street, near the upcoming Town Hall station.



The comprehensive redesign includes commercial office spaces across eight floors, with a restaurant in the basement and ground level, and a modernist 1920s warehouse-inspired two-storey rooftop extension with terrace.



The project, completed over four years with an investment of over $30m, is expected to become a new home for up to 10 tenants. With the lower ground and ground floors leased to two high end restaurants.



The team’s design approach creates a generous civic presence that aligns with the City of Melbourne's laneway strategy which seeks to humanise streetscapes and encourage active frontages.

Interventions include the introduction of a classical-inspired colonnade that creates an inviting street presence for pedestrians, encouraging them to engage and linger, while the reinstated facade clock adds signature charm to the completed design.



Behind the colonnade lies a central archway and an intricate staircase, the fluid lines referencing the rolls of fine silk once traded from this site. Tasked with addressing the mixed-use nature of the location and the significant height difference between the street and building entrance, Plus created three delineated access pathways from a central staircase.



The staircase's central arch mirrors the iconic arcade in the heritage-listed Nicholas Building across the street, providing seamless access while defining the space's identity.

The new design reveals and frames the heritage structure through daylight-catching bay windows that project into the laneway and a layered entry sequence that blurs boundaries between public and private space.



The rooftop extension is thoughtfully incorporated within the overall form of the building, with the completed terrace meticulously complementing the structure below.



This vision for sustainable development aligns with the collaborative approach taken by the project partners.

Architecture & Design: Can you describe the initial vision for this project and how it evolved over time?



Plus Architecture Director Ian Briggs: Our client, STRE Management, came to us with a bold decision to restore Invicta House to its former glory, while giving it a new life through contemporary design and adaptive reuse. From ideation, we recognised the potential to transform this 100-year old building into something that honoured its rich, layered history while simultaneously serving modern needs and contributing to the vibrancy of Melbourne’s CBD.



We were briefed to design multiple functions into the site, including restaurants on both the ground floor and basement, commercial office amenity across seven storeys, and a two-storey roof top extension with rooftop terrace.



Every design move – from reinstating the facade clock, to the reinstallation of the original classical-inspired colonnade – was made with the goal to celebrate heritage and contribute meaningfully to Melbourne’s streetscape with an inviting civic presence.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?

One of the most significant design challenges was addressing the mixed-use nature of the building and the substantial 1.5-metre height difference between street level and the main entry. We were tasked with creating three different access paths – the basement, ground floor and upper levels – all from a single point.



Our solution was to design a sculptural, centrally located archway and staircase that delivered these delineated pathways and integrated lift access in one architectural gesture. While functionally resolving access, it has also become a defining feature of the building, and its fluid form – inspired by the building’s former life as a silk factory – adds character.



Maintaining structural integrity throughout the heritage restoration while introducing new interventions, including the rooftop extension, also presented a challenge. It was crucial that the extension be incorporated respectfully towards the overall form of the building and existing streetscape, which we achieved through complementing the building below.

How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?

Our long-standing relationship with STRE Management allowed us to work collaboratively throughout the project. We both shared a vision to develop new and long-term opportunities for the space with thoughtful urban renewal, while honouring the building's past.



The client was passionate about the building’s history and restoring key heritage details, and ensuring the building would attract long-term tenants. The design reflects this, through the integration of flexible, diverse commercial uses and the inclusion of luxury end-of-trip facilities that creates a spa-like experience. These thoughtful amenities were essential for creating a work environment that encourages longevity and comfort.

Were there any unique or innovative techniques or materials used in this project?

Our approach of giving Invicta House a new life through restoration instead of demolition with adaptive reuse shaped every decision for the project, enabling us to reduce waste, minimise material costs, and revitalise and enhance the building.



The most prominent and innovative feature of the design is the central staircase - a sculptural solution that has become part of the building’s identity. The curvature of the central arch mirrors the glazed arcade of the heritage-listed Nicholas Building across the street, tying the project into its urban context.



Thermally efficient, bay-like double glazed windows project into the laneway, bringing in natural light and connecting occupants with the streetscape. For the rooftop extension, we carefully selected materials that were inspired by a modernist 1920s warehouse.

How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?

Invicta House represents our commitment to adaptive reuse, sustainability and community-responsive design. We’ve been able to showcase the building’s rich history while creating contemporary spaces that service modern lifestyles and preserve the city’s fabric.



Every heritage building comes with a story, and we believe every project should respond meaningfully to its context. Here, we’ve had the opportunity to revitalise a prominent corner site and contribute to Melbourne’s laneway culture.



The project also forms part of a growing portfolio and ongoing collaboration with STRE Management, which includes other retrofitting projects such as Sydney (30028 Ten Bridge) and Melbourne (Swann House), demonstrating our commitment to thoughtful architectural renewal.