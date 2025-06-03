Situated in the heart of Cremorne, just 2km from Melbourne’s CBD, the $107 million premium development has turned heads as the new national headquarters for Adidas.



With an end-to-end interior architecture concept and strategy delivered by Foolscap Studio, Forum sets a new benchmark for workplace design – a premium co-working experience within one of Cremorne’s best developments.



With architecture by Foolscap’s longtime collaborators Fieldwork, Sixty-five Dover is designed to be carbon-neutral and is projected to achieve a 5 Green Star rating and a 4.5 NABERS score. Forum is a collaboration between Fortis and the innovative co-working operators, The Commons.



Inspired by Fortis’ developer-as-operator approach to their first venture into co-working, Foolscap designed Forum’s offerings with the broader precinct in mind.

Users have access to premium end-of- trip facilities, artisanal hospitality from Baker Bleu, a basketball court, and a rooftop offering morning yoga and sunset drinks.



This diverse range of amenities provides users with an exceptional blend of spaces to work, relax, and recharge.



Recognising Cremorne as a rapidly growing community of startups and millennial professionals, it was critical the spaces appealed to this ultra design-conscious clientele.



Combining The Commons’ vibrant network-driven approach and Fortis’ sophisticated style, Forum is designed to enable members to project their best selves to their valued clients.

Anchored by travertine and cork, the light and textural palette acts as a clean and modern base with weighted materials such as stone, timber, and linen adding warmth and depth.



The prioritisation of natural finishes leads to an ambiance of honesty and integrity; reflecting Forum’s brand of timeless elegance and warm professionalism.



Forum’s concept is heavily inspired by traditional Roman forums as the great social spaces of ancient times. Foolscap researched these public arenas and used their archetypes to foster a modern incarnation; a hub for platforming voices and exchanging ideas.



Forum’s arrival sequence strongly expresses this vision. Initial sketches were based on the archetypal forum as a central pedestrianised area where people come together. Located directly off the lift lobbies, all other amenity and functionality radiate out from this centre point.

Visitors are welcomed by a tiered landscape of marbled cork; the undulating steps creating a dynamic space reminiscent of a limestone auditorium. These architectural platforms are enhanced by upholstered bench seats and robust furniture to instantly foster a buzz of people working and mingling.



Referencing traditional shaded colonnades bordering town squares, the foyer is flanked by sturdy columns half-wrapped with travertine and incorporates a vaulted ceiling creating a canopy of light.



Foolscap’s subtle sense of play is experienced through experiments of scale as large format tiles are laid in different proportions to draw the eye. The west-facing library is a hero moment.



Purposefully designed to fit into a concave room, the space is equipped with communal open desks, curtained-off reading nooks, and shelves filled with artefacts and tomes for moments of discovery and contemplation.

Textural wood wool acoustic walls enhance auditory comfort and add an extra layer of natural warmth. The kitchen breakout is another highlight offering Foolscap’s trademark level of hospitality.



Fully equipped to cater for large events, the kitchen is energised by terracotta wall tiles, warm timber joinery, and custom sand ceramic wall sconces. A large staircase connects the two floors, opening up the spaces and splaying out at the bottom steps to create another opportunity for auditorium-like staggering.



Elevating The Commons’ model, Foolscap incorporated extra amenities including a golf simulator to allow clientele to switch off. The adjoining lounge uses deep green and navy upholstery to further demarcate work and play spaces.



Further elevated moments include the dedicated desk spaces, adorned with timber-panelled walls and hand painted Robert Gordon sconce lights. Textured ochre carpet and eucalyptus green acoustic dividers pair with the dark wood to enhance the calm and earthy environment.

Speaking to Forum’s refined clientele, Foolscap curated all original artworks throughout the spaces. Utilising Artbank’s extensive collection, oil paintings and etchings by Australian artists align with the established gravitas of the Forum brand.



Custom A0 prints by local photographer Thomas Hvala depict Athens’ ancient ruins and bronze statues, subtly reinforcing the concept’s Roman roots.

