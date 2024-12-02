Brisbane's Flowstate is an urban renewal project that blends landscape and architecture, theatre and public space.

The project has transformed an ageing café precinct into an open-air pavilion and creative space. The new space includes three distinct experiences; a grassy relaxation zone, an immersive digital installation and a vibrant performance pavilion.

Brief

The project was intended as a way to innovate public space and start a conversation around what cities can and should be.

Challenges

Challenges included the project’s small budget (especially considering the site’s size) and the need to complete the works in time for the scheduled public opening. Previous use of the site also made it difficult to adapt, requiring a lot of work to completely rethink the site’s planning and circulation.

Design response

The site’s existing levels were thoughtfully developed to create a series of spaces for people to sit, stand and assemble, while allowing performers to command attention and take advantage of sight lines.

Public space and existing structures were either retained or altered for a new use with minimal demolition and additional material, making the project inherently sustainable.

Key products/suppliers