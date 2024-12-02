Ms. Kim: A taste of coastal Vietnam in inner Melbourne

ElvinTan Design was tasked with designing a Vietnamese restaurant for Kim Tran, runner-up of My Kitchen Rules 2018.

Called Ms. Kim, the restaurant and its design are inspired by Kim’s coastal hometown of Nha Trang, Vietnam. Ms. Kim plays with the essence of the coastal village with a fresh palette that is perfect for the seaside suburb of Williamstown. Its interior details reflect the nostalgic atmosphere of Vietnam with a modern twist, infused with Melbourne’s restaurant culture.

The heritage significance of the existing site guided the architect to create something new while honouring the building’s ‘olden day’ glory. The original bluestone floor and fireplace were retained and worked into the overall design, giving them new life and making them a feature of the space.

Tall ceiling heights created the opportunity to hang 200 handmade silk lanterns imported from Vietnam, celebrating the craftsmanship of Vietnam and giving the space a touch of old-time authenticity. The architect also created an open layout that works with the long and narrow space, and is versatile and can evolve based on the client’s needs.

“Our vision was to encapsulate the brand through an interior that is unique and different, yet authentic,” says the architect.

