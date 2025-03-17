Caulfield Grammar School's highly anticipated vertical Senior School building marks the first stage of the School's Caulfield Campus master plan. Designed in collaboration by leading architecture firms DesignInc and 3XN, this facility embodies the Caulfield Grammar School’s vision for future-focused learning environments.



"This is an educational environment like no other – the building prepares students for their futures and gives them experiences that are unique to Caulfield Grammar School", say the Architects Christon Smith and Jane Sayers of DesignInc and Fred Holt of 3XN.



"Learning, especially in the tertiary setting, is about taking responsibility for oneself and developing those areas that drive learning. This building is mature in that sense as it primes Caulfield Grammar School students for their next life stage.”



As Caulfield Grammar School prepared their brief, they heeded the words of education philosopher John Dewey: "If we teach today's students as we taught yesterday's, we rob them of tomorrow." This building confirms the school's commitment to future-ready education.

“Our brief envisioned a pre-tertiary learning environment that is fluid, adaptive and transformative for both students and staff and this building offers this in such a way that 6 months on, our students and staff continue to delight in the spaces provided,” says Meg Adem, Deputy Principal – Head of Caulfield Campus.



The approach aligns with the School's Mind for Life Strategy, which places student wellbeing and lifelong learning at the centre of its educational philosophy.



With its focus on wellbeing and sustainability, the new Senior School redefines the arrival experience at Caulfield Grammar School, creating a vibrant campus heart and a fresh sense of place for students and staff.



On entering the building, visitors are greeted by a light-filled, airy and calm atmosphere. The abundant natural light and generous planting, combined with biophilic design principles, enhance the wellbeing of students and staff, creating a beautiful space that feels more like a welcoming workplace than a traditional school.

Caulfield Grammar School asked for a 6-star Green Star rated sustainable building.



"Sustainability is woven into every element of the building. From natural materials and passive solar design to energy-efficient systems, the school is committed to reducing its environmental impact while enhancing the quality of its spaces,” says Sayers.



"The use of daylight and dynamic learning spaces in this building has really created such a beautiful environment for our Senior School. Moreover, the design’s commitment to innovation and sustainability reflects our belief that environments shape learning and teaching practices, as well as nurture the wellbeing of our community," says Adem.



“The way in which students and teachers are using these flexible learning spaces, the increased social interactions and collaboration, are incredibly positive, and that can only be a great thing for our School community.”



Learning spaces in the building feature diverse and adaptable designs, mirroring the collaborative and dynamic nature of contemporary workplaces. The building's transparency and openness also put learning on display.

"We proposed a place where learning is always visible," says Project Director Christon Smith.



"The building itself serves as a stage for collaboration, knowledge-sharing and social interaction, with a variety of spaces that empower students to take ownership of their learning journey."



Conceived as a building accessible from all sides, its transparency symbolises openness while connecting with the school’s heart.



The seamless transition between the external landscape and interior spaces creates a sense of momentum.

Paved floors, brickwork and concrete blur the boundaries between inside and outside, encouraging exploration and discovery. As an extension of the campus heart, the ground floor offers a fluid spatial experience that inspires interaction and engagement.



At the core of the building is a grand atrium featuring a striking staircase that serves as a functional element, learning space and social hub.

Dubbed the ‘Learning Living Room’, this student-led space provides tiered seating for study, with 'perches' for socialising and collaboration.



"Much more than a means of movement, we imagined the staircase as a learning landscape. A place where students can gather, share ideas or simply reflect and observe campus life,” says Fred Holt, Partner and Creative Director of 3XN Australia.

The concept of flow is integral to the building's design, with interconnected spaces that can expand or contract as needed. This ‘tidal flow’ allows flexible learning environments where students can assemble in larger spaces or break into smaller, more close-knit settings.



The adaptable design supports smooth transitions between group activities, individual study and collaborative projects.



Students and staff have enthusiastically embraced their new building, according to Chris Appel, Head of Senior School at Caulfield Campus.

"From day one, we have seen our students embracing the different zones and the multiple ways study or learning can happen based on those zones. Student responses have been intuitive and quite seamless, so that's all credit to the architects and how they interpreted our vision,” Appel says.



As the first building of the Caulfield Grammar School master plan, the Senior School represents a bold step toward the future of education. It prepares students for tertiary education and the workplaces of tomorrow while fostering a strong sense of community and connection.