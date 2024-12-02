From the architect:

Recently completed historic Yarra Falls building refurbishment sees the transformation of Abbotsford into a city-fringe commercial and business precinct.

Located on the scenic Yarra River Bike Trail, the riverside proximity and expansive parkland create a commercial building that is ideal for businesses looking for city fringe space with easy CBD access with all the mixed mode and lifestyle amenity, creating some of the home comforts we have become accustomed to the last few years, such as easy access to nature.

Designed to meet the demand for employees seeking more flexibility, Yarra Falls offers hotel-quality amenities to encourage workers back to the office. This includes end-of-trip, an on-site gym and café with 200-8,500sqm of space for office suites available to meet varied needs.

Centred around biophilic design principles, an expansive 200sqm indoor wintergarden is at the heart of the tenancy spaces. A sculptural stair draws you down through the wintergarden, the lush garden spaces inspired by rainforest canopies featuring communal meeting areas, seating, and grassy knolls where you can just be set amongst the green filled space.

Large skylights flood the garden with natural light and views of the sky, encouraging wellbeing and productivity through connection to the nature.

The Yarra Falls Spinning Mills offers a refined industrial aesthetic emphasising the heritage features of the voluminous sawtooth roof, exposed steel, and refinished existing timber floors, combined with the amenities of shared meeting rooms, spacious lounge and café, wintergarden and modern workspaces is adaptive re-use at its best.

The use of natural materials throughout the communal areas such as terracotta, timber, and leather with lush planting create an open airy comfortable feel for building users.