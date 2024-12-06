Work and wellness redefined in CBD citadel

From the architect

An egalitarian city within a workplace, icare is about wellness of people, business and the community and their new workplace is designed to reflect their core values.

Bringing together four diverse existing business units from various locations throughout the Sydney CBD, we designed a cohesive workplace that provides strong connectivity, unified branding and supports cultural change. dwp's conceptual response is based on the metaphor of a town, offering precincts for different uses and civic spaces.

Designed for maximum flexibility to enable teams to join forces, the staff work areas are defined by home zones, supported by meeting rooms, collaboration spaces and utility zones arranged as a main street.

This new 5.5 star NABERS rated workplace is helping to transform icare's culture from government silos to a united organisation with a commercial mind and a social heart.