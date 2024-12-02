Studio Nine has created a new cafe and wine bar space on the ground floor of Westpac House, bringing a new flavour to the historic building in the form of Vault91.

“It was critical the design of the island café sat in unison with the overarching space, whilst maintaining its own distinct and unique presence. “The design needed to sit in symbiosis with the recent Westpac House upgrades but standalone in its own merit”, says Studio Nine’s Jaana Bithell, the project’s Lead and Interior Designer.

“Taking cues from the grandeur and heritage nature, the overall aesthetic is elegant, refined and sophisticated, echoing the premium food and wine offering.”

The bar is visible from all angles and is informed by the triangular shape of Westpac House. The bar’s lighting has been designed to use the lobby as a reflective plane, with the option to change the lighting colour for events and changing atmosphere.

“For example – say you had an event where the brand colour is pink, the lighting can work with that and display pink.”

A sunken lounge sits at the rear of the space within the former bank building's original processional arrival. The ornate ceiling and moody palette help to create an intimate space that contrasts the light and bright café and lobby area. Custom designed wine display units provide an extensive wine offering and takeaway service, while in turn concealing visibility to the back of house wash and store area.

Revitalising the city’s business hub, the café is a contemporary destination throughout the day and into the evening for after work drinks and corporate events.