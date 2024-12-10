From the architect:

Turning a historic country pub into a modern dining venue and boutique hotel while staying true to its heritage is no small feat.

This was Kate and Matt Halpin’s dream when they purchased the 1880s-built Victoria Hotel in Rutherglen’s Main Street in 2021.

The multimillion-dollar restoration project, led by Ballarat-based architect Nathan Porter, has been undertaken in three phases and delivers 14 boutique suites, with a library and den for guests. It also includes a private dining room, an al fresco garden room, a bar and indoor dining serviced by a kitchen run former Stokehouse head chef Brendan Anderson.

With a heritage overlay on the hotel’s double-storey exterior, balancing their vision for “monochromatic simplicity” and the more typical colour schemes prescribed in heritage authority guidelines was a significant challenge.

Determined to strike the right balance, the Halpins engaged Haymes Paint colour consultant Erin Hearns to steer the complex colour palette selection process, helping to navigate the heritage constraints and working with Haymes Paint chemists to achieve a colour scheme that won the approval of both sides.

“We sought a simple and timeless palette that would showcase the architectural detail of the building, while bringing the design into the current era,” Halpin says.

“We aimed to respect the heritage integrity of the building and surrounding streetscape, while balancing the need to reimagine what is a significant landmark in our historic town, to ensure it appeals to current and future generations.”

Their monochrome colour choices – Haymes Paint’s Calico 3 and Intrigue on the exterior and Magnolia Moonlight and Impact on the interior – not only had to satisfy heritage standards. They also needed to work cohesively, creating a natural flow but also distinguishing different zones within the hotel. Seasonal considerations were also on the checklist, with the goal of maximising light while enhancing the mood of a particular time of day or time of year.

“We aimed to create a sense of cocooning in winter, by the open fire with a glass of local whisky or fortified wine,” Halpin says.