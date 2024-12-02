UNSW Sunswift Garage

From the architect:

Sunswift Garage, the innovative hub for Sunswift Racing at the University of NSW, defies the conventional expectations of a university setting. This versatile facility serves as a showcase space, an event venue, a research and teaching lab, and an automotive workshop—all in one.

Sunswift Racing is at the forefront of reshaping the future of sustainable transportation through solar electric vehicle (EV) research and development. The garage, a transformation of two existing 250sqm teaching labs on the UNSW Kensington Campus, consolidates them into a unified space.

A beacon for sustainable tech

The design prioritises visibility, light, and transparency. Strategically positioned at the main entrance to the Kensington Campus, the garage not only houses the Sunswift Racing Team but also fosters engagement with cutting-edge interdisciplinary engineering. Simple adjustments to the building, such as an operable glass façade, enable the space to seamlessly connect with pedestrian areas and the campus at large.

Colour and material choices reflect the commitment to renewable energy values. An 'electric blue' and 'bright white' palette, reminiscent of lightning bolts, establishes a strong connection to EV cars. The glass walls of an internal storage room feature translucent blue-patterned decals and backlit elements, creating a luminous 'beacon' within the space. Complemented by bright white surfaces, the overall ambiance radiates both brightness and technological innovation. LED strips dynamically illuminate the workshop and cars, captivating passers-by with colour changes.

Adaptable and eco-friendly

The interior design is both flexible and durable, aligning with sustainability principles. Most items are on wheels, enabling a variety of uses within the space. Technical necessities, including advanced fire suppression, three-phase power, electric charging points, and retractable overhead services, are seamlessly integrated. As a facility dedicated to solar EV technology research, Sunswift Garage embodies the shift towards a cleaner, renewable automotive future.

Extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including Sunswift Racing representatives, the broader university community, and consultants, ensured that the design met aesthetic, functional, and technical requirements.