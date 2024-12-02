Two CFC-clad gable pavilions provide art studio and garage for Victorian farm

Melbourne’s Adam Kane Architects has added two minimal gable-roof pavilions to a farm house in regional Victoria.

The structures, a garage and art studio, are positioned around the existing home to provide privacy and deflect wind for the existing home. They also frame a new view corridor from the house through the central courtyard and towards the surrounding gardens.

The building forms of 'Blackwood Studio' nod to the historic ancillary barns/sheds of the rural surrounds and are simple portal-frame gable volumes, clad in a compressed fibre cement sheeting and a corrugated roof.

The entries to the garage pavilion are covered by the same CFC sheeting and their seams are unnoticeable to the untrained eye. Similarly, the studio’s courtyard entry is hidden using the same technique.

Being a streamlined gable form with no eaves or solar shading devices, the architects had to control light penetration through window placement. The client requested a soft indirect light inside the studio so the architects placed a single window on the southern orientation and controlled the amount of northern light entering the space with a small glass door.

The interiors of the pavilions are also minimal but are a stark white rather than grey. An integrated LED strip light at the ceiling’s ridge is designed to mimic a thin slice of sunlight, whilst providing a wide spread of functional diffused light.

The light’s integration within the ceiling was also able to enhance the clean and strong conceptual aesthetic, devoid of light fixtures, whilst adding a sense of volume to the relatively small floor area.

Contributing to the interior’s minimal aesthetic is the custom rod bracing which was designed to reflect its essential requirements in as refined a manner possible.