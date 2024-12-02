Sitting comfortably on a hillside, Tree Top Studio has been designed and built entirely by Max Pritchard to become a tranquil workspace on weekends.

The studio is intentionally separated from Pritchard’s permanent heritage-listed residence, to alleviate any issues with building to heritage regulations. With two levels, the structure is wrapped in golden plywood sheeting with hardwood battens covering the sheet joints that accentuate the gaps. A flat roof covers the studio and protects it from the elements. A strip of glass sits at the front of the structure which acts as a full height window. The studio is accessed via a timber bridge, not too dissimilar from a timber path that leads to the house.

The upper level of the studio is utilised for Pritchard’s work, with the lower level for storage. Fixed shelving and a wooden table sit on the upper level, which holds first-rate views of the coastline. The interior mirrors much of the tonal stylings of the facade, with pine plywood and hardwood battens viewed throughout.

Constructing the entire studio himself, Pritchard has utilised a grouping of raw materials coupled with his architectural knowhow to craft a workspace that is equally distinctive and intriguing. Providing additional storage space detached from the home as well as a sanctuary for Pritchard to create, the studio is a practical addition to a heritage-listed dwelling that alleviates the need to extend.