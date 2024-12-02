Tradies Caringbah joins the makeover club

The coastal location of Tradies Caringbah served as inspiration for interdisciplinary architectural and interiors practice, PTW Architects during the refurbishment of the popular Sydney club.

The revitalised club features a contemporary and family-friendly ambience that brings the outdoors in, with the environment-friendly design also delivering a strong green and wellness effect.

Green walls greet patrons and guests at the entrance, in the bistro through the double height void space of the stairs, as well as in the event space.

The green element continues with a profusion of live plants that actively filter out pollutants and humidify the air, reducing the need for air conditioning and optimising energy consumption. Guests can enjoy the relaxed interior environment that offers cleaner air, reduced noise, cooler ambient temperatures, and the calming effect of being close to nature.

Built over four levels, the club project encompassed a function room and bar on level 3; food and beverage facilities and kids club on level 2; refurbished bars, gaming area and reception on the ground floor; lobby for a new gym fitout on level 1; and a façade refurbishment.

All interior design elements and finishes were carefully selected on the basis of their sustainability as well as ability to achieve an optimal Green Star rating.

“The club has a strong family and community base. We intended the interiors to reflect the relaxed lifestyle of the ‘Shire’ and provide a connection to its users and their coastal location. Natural materials and neutral tones are mingled with bold colour, pattern and textures. All the elements are bonded together with an abundance of planting,” explained Kerry Fyfe, PTW director - interiors.