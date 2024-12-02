Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Tired old library gets a refreshing transformation

Tired old library gets a refreshing transformation

The major redevelopment of the Sir Louis Matheson Library has transformed an essential, but tired, facility into a vibrant and engaging learning-research environment

26998.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

26999.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27000.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27001.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27002.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27003.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27004.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27005.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27006.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27007.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27008.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27009.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27010.png

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27011.png

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27012.png

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27013.png

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27014.png

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27015.png

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

From the architect:

The major redevelopment of the Sir Louis Matheson Library has transformed an essential, but tired, facility into a vibrant and engaging learning-research environment for students and academics, and an enhanced and more efficient workplace for staff.

With an increased student capacity and a rich array of formal and informal learning settings, the library invites visitors on a journey of discovery and delight within an environment showcasing unique historic items and fine art pieces.

Functionally, the redevelopment broadens the library’s appeal for students, researchers and external guests, providing improved services, user comfort and wayfinding. The needs of contemporary students are met through a suite of settings catering for individual, quiet study as well as group-based, active learning complemented by the seamless, subtle integration of modern technologies.

With an enhanced entrance, complemented by a new café, the library is now the reinvigorated academic and emotional heart of the Monash University Clayton campus.

Project Summary
LocationClayton, VIC
Year2017
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectCOX Architecture
PhotographerBen Guthrie
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap