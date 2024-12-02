Tired old library gets a refreshing transformation

From the architect:

The major redevelopment of the Sir Louis Matheson Library has transformed an essential, but tired, facility into a vibrant and engaging learning-research environment for students and academics, and an enhanced and more efficient workplace for staff.

With an increased student capacity and a rich array of formal and informal learning settings, the library invites visitors on a journey of discovery and delight within an environment showcasing unique historic items and fine art pieces.

Functionally, the redevelopment broadens the library’s appeal for students, researchers and external guests, providing improved services, user comfort and wayfinding. The needs of contemporary students are met through a suite of settings catering for individual, quiet study as well as group-based, active learning complemented by the seamless, subtle integration of modern technologies.

With an enhanced entrance, complemented by a new café, the library is now the reinvigorated academic and emotional heart of the Monash University Clayton campus.