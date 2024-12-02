There’s a number of hospitality venues flying the flag of revitalisation in Melbourne’s CBD. Designed by Techne, Sand Hill Road’s Tippy-Tay is seeing patrons head to the 70’s-style Italian trattoria in droves.

The venue was conceived during Melbourne’s extensive lockdown period, and draws inspiration from the deep desire of wanting to travel to distant lands. The design team sought to create an escape from its inner city setting, teleporting patrons to a vacation in the 1960s and 70s Italian Riviera.

“As our city reawakens, we wanted the character of Tippy-Tay to reflect Melbourne’s return to form with this fun and energetic space. The completed project is a welcoming trattoria that is far from serious with its provincial, alfresco character providing a bustling festive ambience,” says Techne Director, Justin Northrop.

Visitors enter Tippy-Tay through rustic double doors, opening out to a space awash with colour and texture thanks to the implementation of pastel-pink tiles and a yellow and green-striped arch. A raw palette of clay, wood, glass, brick and ceramic intertwine with the warm hues of opal green, blush pinks and tangerine. Some 3,000 vintage glass bottles, mismatched vintage plates and second-hand furniture and antiques give the space an unmatched sense of authenticity.

The lighting is akin to a Mediterranean sunset, with different fittings viewed throughout. Patterned wallpaper and hand-painted tiles are scattered across the space. Florals and greenery by Ayus Botanical hang amongst bunting and festoon lights, draping from wall to wall for an added festive touch.

“Every inch and surface makes references to this era of the Italian Riviera. In terms of styling, the design narrative focuses on the signature flair of 60s and 70s abundance which immediately envelops the guest from the moment they step inside; from the bottle displays, curio and iconography to the signage and overhanging ceiling decorations," says independent designer Eleisha Gray.

Refreshing the dark and outdated underground space of the Garden State Hotel, Techne has created a leisurely relief from the high-speed nature of the city of Melbourne. The remodelled interior seeks to create a hospitality experience seldom seen in the garden city, and transports occupants to the stylings of 1970s Italy as they pass through the doorway.