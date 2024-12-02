Conrad Gargett, has transformed the iconic state heritage listed home of the Queensland Ballet to create a world-class facility and new cultural hub for Brisbane, in what was a near decade-long project.

The newly reopened Thomas Dixon Centre in West End underwent extensive refurbishment and extension works to accommodate new dance studios, a Performance and Wellness Centre, expanded wardrobe and production facilities, along with café and function spaces.

“With Queensland Ballet outgrowing the Thomas Dixon Centre, the company called upon our heritage and design expertise to explore various options, including other potential sites, however it was decided that the Thomas Dixon Centre was their true home, presenting a fantastic opportunity to revitalise the site,” says Conrad Gargett Senior Associate, Tamarind Taylor.

The new additions are a setback from the heritage building, creating a central promenade and focal point for the company, where the Thomas Dixon and Queensland Ballet story can be experienced by the community.

“The architectural design seeks to invite the community into the home of the Queensland Ballet by offering glimpses ‘behind the curtain’,” says Tamarind.

“There are opportunities for visitors to observe the activities and the creative process in the wardrobe and production workshop, or sneak-a-peek into the Company’s hero studio as rehearsals take place, and also watch the production crew in action as they prepare the stage, scenery and lighting effects from above a tension net.”

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Li Cunxin and Executive Director Dilshani Weerasinghe, Queensland Ballet’s vision is to deliver world-class productions, become a leader on the international stage and enrich lives through ballet.

“The genius and beauty of the design, the marriage and complementary of the old and new, the space, elegance and warmth are all sublime, and it’s much more than what we could have hoped for,” says Cunxin.

“This building will be loved and enjoyed for decades to come. We will make sure that it will be a place of creativity, inspiration and magic for artists and society.”