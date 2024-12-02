The delicious and textured Korean design of Masizzim

From the architect:

Masizzim is a 250sqm Korean restaurant that blends contemporary design features with subtle traditional Korean elements throughout its design.

Masizzim is located in the destination restaurant precinct of the Glen Shopping Centre, in Glen Waverly, Victoria, a vibrant hub for the local community created as a space for locals to gather, relax, socialise and dine.

Masizzim combines two Korean words the word 'delicious' and the word 'jjim', meaning 'stew' the restaurant's specialty dish, often reserved for holidays and served in high-end restaurants in Korea. With this in mind, the team at Corso Interior Architecture set out to create a space to satisfy even the most fastidious epicurean.

The space is an example of excellent interior design as it allows for a sublime Korean cultural emersion through sight, taste and sound. The combination of artwork, strong tonal palette, wall textures, flexible seating design and decorative lighting have created an ambient authentic Korean dining experience.

It’s just like a Korean drama series that your eyes can’t get enough of. As you walk through the entrance, you’ll want to binge watch till you see all the complimentary design elements inside.

Features such as the sculptural bamboo tree, celling drapes and zen lighting help draw the eye and create interest in this design which is complimented beautifully by its authentic Korean undertones.

Masizzim is welcoming, contemporary and brimming with authentic Korean touches. It instantly encourages visual curiosity by combining elements of timber, slate, bamboo and steel, creating a dramatic aesthetic where interior and exterior boundaries blur. The interior is warm, serene and delicate blending seamlessly with soft wooden and bamboo finishes.

The space is inspired by traditional Korean architecture and has a layered and naturalistic look. Sleek booths at the front of the space give way to smaller tables near a colourful translucent painted mural depicting a Korean village scene. A focal point for the eye and customer touch point that helps to evoke a sense of curiosity and authenticity through the use of traditional folk art.

The open kitchen plan creates a vibrant buzz, adding a layer of transparency to the dining experience where patrons feel as though they are privy to the meticulous preparation of their meals.

Textured mesh glass, draped celling canvases and textured tiled walls help to create softness and interest. The space is further complimented by zen wall lighting with track spots and narrow beams to create soft mood lighting and add a little drama.

The somewhat minimalist layout offers flexibility with smaller tables able to be moved. Providing greater flexibility in how the space can be arranged and used. A sculptural bamboo tree draws the eye to the back of the space further creating depth and a sense of openness.

The innovative use of recycled steel, upcycled with a corten finish, create a bespoke look and urban contemporary feel to this design which is a truly innovative aspect. The rock filled mesh cage seat barrier, textured mesh glass and the corner booth seating, all combine to convey a sense of being in a social urban village. This coupled with a series of sash windows, create greater transparency and sightlines for foot traffic walking through the precinct.

Cloth and rock filled screens are also used creatively throughout the space, these dual purpose features, engender interest and depth to the design, but also act as clever dividers throughout the space. This inventive design feature helps separate the space into smaller semi private areas and more intimate dining areas, which further augments the already flexible seating design and creates a unique space with an east meets west, urban meets traditional feel.

