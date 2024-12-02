Multinational HQ shows good sense in design

From the architects:

Archisoul has completed construction of the new Australia Headquarters of German founded company VEGA - a global manufacturer of sensors.

Located on a prominent 5,400m2 site with three street frontages the design embraces a complex brief to facilitate VEGA’s regional head office as well as conference, exhibition, training and warehouse facilities within 2,100m2 of gross floor area.

The client’s company wide aspiration is to create environments which foster staff creativity, connection and wellbeing. The architecture needed to reflect VEGA’s reputation for quality and precision as well as their sustainable ethos and these were key factors in Archisoul’s appointment for the project.

The resulting design fulfils the programme within three separate buildings, which are highly responsive to each other and the surrounding environment. All building functions are strategically planned to utilise passive design principles through responsive building envelope treatments. Architecture and landscape have been seamlessly integrated with a central courtyard created between the main building and smaller training facility to preserve a row of large Eucalyptus Trees and create a welcoming canopy.

The overall design synthesises the German origins of the company with the Australian context of the site. The concept has been executed through rigorous technical analysis and thorough cost control, in collaboration with our highly-focused team of consultants, ensuring that the design will provide a connection to the Black Forest in Schiltach Germany, whilst conveying the honest and robust nature of the buildings.