The Red Sheds

The Red Sheds

The Red Sheds is six individually strata-titled industrial units tailored to suit a variety of occupants, from collectors and hobbyists to small-scale users like e-commerce retailers and builders.

From the architect:

Given the unique ownership model of the development, our focus was on nurturing a genuine sense of community and pride by thoughtfully reimagining the typical shed.

Conventional industrial materials such as precast concrete, metal wall cladding, and poly-carbonate sheeting have all been used – but detailed and crafted in a bespoke way to elevate the quality of the product and improve the user experience.

From the project's outset, we engaged in close collaboration with the client group. In addition to providing architectural consultancy services, we played a role in developing the branding and identity of the Red Sheds.

Project Summary
LocationBrisbane, QLD
Year2024
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectBones Studio
PhotographerCathy Schusler
