With premium interiors by in-demand designers Flack Studio, the Wellington Street location is the latest design-driven addition to The Commons’ rapidly growing workspace portfolio, part of a series of three new sites opened over the past year across Melbourne and Sydney.

Encompassing five floors within a John Wardle Architects-designed $95 million six-star Green Rated and WELL building sustainability certified office building, the coworking space at 54 Wellington Street is The Commons’ second location in the Melbourne fringe suburb, marking eight years since the opening of Gipps Street – the venture that kick-started The Commons brand in 2016.

On the back of strong demand for flexible workspaces, The Commons Wellington Street first opened doors to members in July last year, with the space now fully complete and operating at 85.2 percent capacity. Encompassing 3,700 sqm, the workspace can accommodate up to 570 members, with internationally leading brands including Volvo and Who Gives a Crap currently signed up for commercial office suites.

Set to open in September, the new café and bookshop marks The Commons’ latest foray into the world of hospitality and retail and their first in Melbourne, after opening two cafes at their Surry Hills and George Street sites in 2023.

“Home to our first The Commons workspace, Collingwood is definitely a place we hold close to our hearts. It’s the first time we’ve offered two locations in the same suburb, and we’re very happy to offer our members more of what they’ve come to love about The Commons since we first opened Gipps Street,” says The Commons Co-Founder Cliff Ho.

“When it comes to creative hubs in Melbourne, Collingwood has a strong charm – not just for creatives and entrepreneurs but also for the increasing number of larger businesses who are shifting their operations to the city fringe.

“It’s fantastic to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Flack Studio, one of the leading architects in the world right now, to deliver a shared workspace custom-built with this audience in mind. Located just up the road in Fitzroy, Flack Studio knows this area well and has delivered a really locally-minded design.”

Situated just minutes from Smith Street and The Commons Gipps Street, Wellington Street offers members a design directly shaped by member feedback and tailor-made for a design-conscious audience.

The space caters to all business needs with fully furnished private offices and shared desks, with added amenities including photography and podcasting studios, a movie theatre, wellness studio, rooftop garden terrace with BBQ facilities as well a karaoke studio. With The Commons offering reciprocal access to all locations, members also enjoy access to facilities at Gipps Street.

The opening of The Commons Wellington Street brings their total sites in the state to seven, with a combined ten sites across Melbourne and Sydney. Two new Sydney sites, a George Street CBD location and one in Surry Hills, opened last year, a testament to the Commons’ fast growth trajectory.

The Commons is continuing to expand its portfolio in 2023 with the June opening of a sister location, Central House Toorak in partnership with Apso and Deague Group.