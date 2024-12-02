Logo
Devonport Football Club change rooms

Tasmanian football club change rooms needed to be flexible to incorporate amenities for local junior clubs, state league city club, AFLW and AFL.

From the architects

The existing undercroft area below the stadium seating was the maximum buildable envelope.

This meant limited space to work with. However, working with a structural engineer, we managed to remove rows of structural columns which opened up the internal space.

This provided us with sufficient width to the changerooms for pre game preparation including drills but also provided us with flexibility to divide the space into separate male and female areas.

Key products used:

  • B/C grade plywood for ceilings
  • James Hardie Easylap wall lining
  • Flotex carpet
  • Polytec laminate joinery for lockers
  • Polytec wet area partitions
  • Forbo vinyl flooring
  • Lotus operable walls
  • GP Glass Trend Windows

Project Summary
LocationDevonport, TAS
Year2022
StatusComplete
Size542 m²
Budget$884000
Credits
ArchitectStarbox Architecture
