Devonport Football Club change rooms

From the architects

Tasmanian football club change rooms needed to be flexible to incorporate amenities for local junior clubs, state league city club, AFLW and AFL.

The existing undercroft area below the stadium seating was the maximum buildable envelope.

This meant limited space to work with. However, working with a structural engineer, we managed to remove rows of structural columns which opened up the internal space.

This provided us with sufficient width to the changerooms for pre game preparation including drills but also provided us with flexibility to divide the space into separate male and female areas.

