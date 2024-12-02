Reflecting its prestige location and commercial standing, Gray Puksand has thoughtfully devised the refurbishment of The Bay Centre in Pyrmont. The rejuvenation entailed a holistic design approach that generates flow from the lobby through to the upper floor workspaces, with end of trip facilities implemented to encourage physical activity and privacy.

The facade has received a facelift, with new cladding and awnings installed to improve the building’s external image. It brings with it a depth not offered by the previous facade, which Gray Puksand Interior Designer Francesca Moccia says makes for a more fluid journey through the building for its occupants.

“This creates a sense of verticality and depth for the building,” she says.

“And means the arrival experience is further enhanced by moving the entry door in line with the lift, creating a seamless journey from footpath to desk.”

Once inside the lobby, premium finishes and a sophisticated palette make for a refined aesthetic that’s reminiscent of a stylish hotel. A bespoke back-lit double height onyx wall draws attention and a sense of character, while newly installed bi-fold windows, planters and a material palette comprising timber, tan leather and green marble reflect what lies beyond the automatic doors.

This ground-floor entry provides a variety of different settings to allow people to meet, gather and collaborate, including a thoughtfully integrated food and beverage offering, which is used as a ‘third space’ for workers within the building. The café and adjacent informal meeting booths with fully integrated power creates a warm and welcoming hub of activity, and provides variety for workers.

Gray Puksand’s revitalization of The Bay Centre was conducted in cooperation with Mirvac. The refurbishment marks the property developer’s first significant capital spend on the building in close to two decades. Mirvac Capital Works Manager, Andrew Irving, says the building now reflects the reputation and standing of the property developer in the wider community.

“Walking into a Mirvac asset should be an experience that is instantly recognisable beyond the logo on the door.”

The Bay Centre prioritises the tenant experience with luxurious yet understated shared areas that facilitate connectivity, adding value to the building’s commercial spaces. End-of-trip facilities and third working spaces outline Gray Puksand’s desire to create up to the minute projects that are a direct response to research that is changing the way that our commercial entities should be organised.