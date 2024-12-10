From the architects:

As a rapidly expanding business with satellite offices split amongst the fringes of Sydney, Temple & Webster sought to consolidate all facets of the company under one roof, in ‘a place to call home’.

A heritage warehouse, located within the heart of St Peters was found, sparking the beginning of the vision for the new workplace, an inclusive environment for Temple & Webster to thrive and grow and be supported to remain creative, inspired, and productive.

Temple & Webster engaged alkimi studio and Spaceful to design and deliver the new multifunctional workplace.

The comprehensive head office design provides a multitude of tailored spaces responding to the varied needs of the expanding business.

Included in the design is a dynamic and expansive entry, vibrant dining area and meeting areas, collaborative zones, social and training spaces, neighbourhood workspaces, a tranquil wellness refuge, end of trip facilities, stylist and photoshoot

studios and a furniture warehouse with testing facilities.

Each space simply blends from one to another with a distinct aesthetic which embodies the essence of Temple & Webster’s inviting and homely personality and product aesthetic.

Designing a heritage warehouse conversion in an inner suburb of Sydney into a fully functioning workplace for a global e-tailer is a logistically challenging proposition, but which also provided for excitement and opportunity.

Many of the heritage elements were carefully considered and celebrated. Large structural and roof supported heritage elements guided planning of function and movement through the space.

The location of three large gantries provided a starting point for the overall floorplan, and become pivotal locations for the boardrooms, each with a unique heritage overhead feature.

The project integrated a new building with a warehouse base build initially unfit for the brief and design vision. A complete reimaging of the space was required to provide appropriate opportunities for the future space.

Through the timeframe of the project, alkimi studio navigated the eternal challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented flooding events which took place simultaneously.

The unique elements of the warehouse building provided opportunities to take advantage of volume and light. A large tree sits prominently within the expansive height of the entry reception and large framed planter boxes have been designed throughout the light-filled workspace for plants to grow and nourish the environment all year round.

Custom artwork, including a full signage and graphic collaboration, showcases the brand’s distinctive personality while also enhancing the experience within the space. Soft pastels and pops of bold bright colours been used to harmoniously accentuate Temple & Webster’s ‘Duck-egg’ blue brand colour.