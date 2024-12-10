Inspired by the principles of Wabi Sabi, Tanuki by Matters & Made blends modern Japanese aesthetics with the energy of Double Bay.

This unique venue seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor elements, creating a harmonious flow throughout the space.

Drawing inspiration from the textural appeal of Japanese street food venues, Tanuki elevates these elements to suit a high-end setting. Every piece of furniture and item in the venue is custom-made, ensuring a one-of-a-kind experience.

True to its namesake, the trickster animal spirit Tanuki from Japanese folklore, the venue effortlessly transitions from day to night, offering a dynamic and enchanting atmosphere.

“The initial vision for Tanuki was to create a space that embodies the essence of Wabi Sabi—embracing the beauty in imperfection and transience—while also reflecting the vibrant energy of Double Bay,” Chloe Matters from Matters & Made says.

“We wanted to merge the rustic, textural appeal of traditional Japanese street food venues with a modern, high-end aesthetic. As the project evolved, the vision became more refined, focusing on the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor elements to create a harmonious flow throughout the space.

The result was a venue that feels both authentic and contemporary, offering a unique experience that resonates with the local culture while staying true to Japanese design principles.”

One of the biggest challenges on this project, according to Matters, was balancing the traditional Japanese design elements with the expectations of a high-end suburb like Double Bay.

It was crucial to maintain the authenticity of the textures and materials while ensuring they met the luxury standards expected in the area.

“We overcame this by custom-designing every piece of furniture and item in the venue, allowing us to control the quality and aesthetic down to the finest detail,” Matters says.

Additionally, integrating the indoor and outdoor spaces posed a challenge in terms of ensuring a consistent flow and ambiance. This was addressed through careful spatial planning and the use of complementary materials and planting that blurred the lines between inside and outside.

“We also lost the project manager during the job and ended up project managing a portion of the build, I’m no builder but watch this space,” Matters adds.

Close collaboration with the client was key to ensuring the project met their needs and expectations.

“From the outset, we engaged in detailed discussions to fully understand their vision and objectives for the space. Regular updates and site visits were conducted throughout the design and construction phases, allowing us to make adjustments based on the client's feedback,” Matters says.

“Our approach to design, which priorities textural development and authenticity, also aligned well with the client's desire for a space that felt both unique and functional for the intensity of how the space is being used . The result was a space that not only met but exceeded their expectations.”

Unique or innovative techniques and materials were used for Tanuki.

“We also used a combination of natural and reclaimed materials to create textures that evoke the atmosphere of a Japanese street food venue, but with a refined, upscale twist,” Matters says.

“The integration of indoor and outdoor spaces was achieved using innovative biophilic design principles, which helped to create a seamless connection between the two areas.

“All the furniture was custom made for the venue which enabled us to control the design narrative.”

The project embraces Matters and Made’s broader portfolio and design philosophy in many ways.

“Tanuki is a perfect embodiment of our design philosophy, which centres on the textural development of palettes to create spaces that feel both authentic and evocative,” Matters says.

“This project allowed us to explore the intersection of traditional and modern design elements, creating a space that feels rooted in its cultural origins while also being distinctly contemporary.

“It fits into our broader portfolio as an example of how we can adapt and elevate traditional design principles to suit high-end, modern environments. Tanuki also reinforces our belief in the importance of custom, handmade elements in creating a truly unique and memorable space.”