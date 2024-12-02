Alleyway whiskey bar

Located at the rear laneway of the award-winning, FJMT-designed EY Centre is a micro whiskey bar, ‘Alleyway’ in Sydney sits on a small site of just three metres in width and makes use of an unused lift lobby.

“Alleyway is the perfect example of how a tiny, unused space in a premium location can be transformed into a cosy micro whiskey bar, breathing life into a corporate hub and augmenting Sydney’s emerging laneway scene. When design is considered and clever, any space can be activated,” says the interior designer.

“The constraints presented an opportunity for the concept; a cosy meeting point serving up bespoke drinks, quick bites and a little corporate escapism.”

It was also designed to complement the branding of two existing café bars: Avenue on Chifley and Avenue on George, the latter delivered by Scott Carver in late 2016.

Alleyway’s design features a raw look and feel, which has been achieved by exposing the concrete walls, and juxtaposing recycled timbers with metal details. Hand-selected reclaimed timber display crates form a design solution of space-saving storage.

According to the designers, copper piping, polished nickel, a unique patterned metal ceiling and a resilient bronze serving ledge in a Verdigris finish support the brand identity, while also employing the existing site as an industrial backdrop.

Lighting was skilfully integrated into concealed spaces, providing ambient illumination and design interest, while mirror strips create an illusory depth of space.

“Sitting in contrast to the sleek commercial tower in which it resides, the lighting enhances the textures and patina of [the] natural and reclaimed materials, beckoning commuters in,” says Scott Carver.

Images: Scott Carver