2018 Sustainability Awards finalist: One Malop Street

Sustainability and occupant wellbeing have been prioritised at One Malop Street, Geelong. The building is WorkSafe Victoria’s new headquarters, consisting of fifteen levels of A-Grade commercial office facilities, and incorporating the historic Dalgety & Co. façade. Housing some 800 office workers, the building represents the pinnacle of design for tenant wellness, with the targeted achievement of ambitious sustainable building ratings.

WorkSafe Victoria selected developer Quintessential Equity (QE), along with a world class team of engineers (Aurecon), architects (peckvonhartel) and builders (Built), to deliver the innovative, fit-for-purpose and long-term accommodation. Key imperatives were that the development would support WorkSafe’s values of health and wellbeing, sustainability, innovation, flexibility and adaptability, and safety and inclusiveness.

Aurecon has driven the agenda to provide a sustainable building for the future. Design improvements to achieve these outcomes were facilitated by financing of $68m from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC). This is the largest commercial office project to be funded by the CEFC and the first multi-storey Victorian commercial office building outside Melbourne’s CBD set to achieve such high energy ratings.

About the Awards

The Sustainability Awards is Australia’s longest running and most prestigious awards program dedicated to acknowledging and celebrating excellence in sustainable design and architecture. Nominations received are shortlisted and then winners for each category are announced at a five-star Gala evening hosted this year at the Star, Sydney on 11 October 2018. The daytime event Sustainability Live is a CPD-endorsed education event where industry experts present a range of topics to educate, inform and ignite learning.

