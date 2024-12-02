Cera Stribley has overseen the transformation of St Hubert’s cellar door into a 21st century establishment that sees it rise up from the ground.

The project was commissioned by Ryan Hospitality Group and Treasury Premium Brands and makes for a striking visual for guests as they approach the cellar door. The branded sheds have been retained and repurposed as a restaurant and function centre.

The original structure was created in the 1800s by winemaker Hubert de Castella and was given a new lease on life in the 1960s. Facing the north-west on a gently sloping site, St Hubert’s is seen as ideal for cool climate wines that are the beneficiary of sun exposure. The building takes its cues from the slope through the consistently curvaceous nature of its shape.

A large copper door splits two concrete walls to open up the cellar door to patrons. Upon entry the sense of warmth is solidified through the natural wood formed concrete and copper at the entry, timber panelling, as well as solid smooth natural edged timber wine tasting benches and brown leather seated stools. The cellar door and a terrace sit on the top floor, with a gallery featuring four tasting rooms and an outdoor terrace located below. Both levels look out towards a lawn amphitheatre which will eventually host events and live performances.

The branded shed features black tarred timber cladding which allows for an understated but warm interior. The restaurant is a divided servery and sectioned kitchen and restaurant, mirrored by different counters along the length of the building. A large pizza oven adorns one end, sculptured in copper coloured mosaic penny rounds, while a similar toned bar conceals the service area. Contrasting green subway tiles feature behind with white and green at the front, complemented by a timber-clad bar and servery section.

Citing the history and magic of the winery as inspiration, Cera Stribley connects a formerly decrepit cellar door and its surrounding facilities with the Yarra Valley through a considered reinvigoration. The cellar door, restaurant and branding shed all combine with one another to create a precinct that has become a destination for all travellers to the famous Victorian valley.