From the architects:

Spink Street is a speculative office development commissioned by Align Property Partners, located in the leafy bayside suburb of Brighton.

Comprised of four storeys of office above a ground floor lobby and parking facilities, the triangular project site is nestled between Nepean Highway (east) and the Sandringham rail line (west). A roof top terrace provided for tenant use offers expansive views from Port Philip Bay to the Melbourne CBD.

Located within the Martin Street Neighbourhood Activity Centre, the project rejuvenated a prominent but neglected property through the development of site-specific commercial office space.

Targeting a niche in the market where tenants loved the area but were dissatisfied with the current commercial offerings, our client was determined to deliver a building with generous floorplates, flexible spaces, and abundant natural light. Acknowledging the recent transition to hybrid working models, internal spaces embraced a refined domestic aesthetic more aligned to high-end residential developments.

Providing ‘local’ commercial space has many benefits for the surrounding urban environment. Reduced commute times, activating otherwise empty neighbourhoods during the day, and encouraging local business all enrich the surrounding area.

The building form responds to its context by establishing separate sides for pedestrian and vehicle access. The lobby entrance and café (with street connection) are located on the west side where footpaths link the building to Martin Street to the south and Elster Canal bike trail to the north.

Car parking is located on the east side adjacent to Nepean Highway where there is limited foot traffic and separation of noise and fumes can be provided.

The project scale reflects the planning overlays which call for a Key Landmark Redevelopment. This equates to a significantly taller building of five storeys in height instead of the 2-3 storey limits imposed closer to Martin Street. Due to the site position and the unique shape of Spink Street, setbacks to upper floors were not considered beneficial in this location.

The adoption of vertical sides simplifies and strengthens the building volume while emphasising its triangular shape and landmark proportions. The patterned precast concrete façade to the south elevation continues the facade articulation while responding to the mixed use concrete developments adjacent.

Early site analysis identified several challenging aspects to the surrounding infrastructure that necessitated a structural solution involving raising the floor level for the lobby and incorporating significant cantilevers to upper floors.

The side core arrangement (along the southern boundary) generates large, clear floorplate and multiple access points to the shared circulation zone ensure floorplates can be divided into a variety of shapes and sizes. The fully glazed façade to the east and west elevations offers occupants with excellent outlook with upper levels offering views to the bay and the CBD.

Value for money is at the forefront of every speculative development. Achieving a 100% occupancy rate at project completion validated the client’s brief and demonstrated the project team’s commitment to the design philosophy.

Effective balancing brief against budget has ensured 20 Spink Street is a successful example of high-quality office space in a suburban setting.