An innovative and premium showroom, Space by Thynk seeks to redefine the experience of selecting finishes and fixtures for homes, offering the largest range of Australia's trusted brands. The 700 sqm space is regarded by its design team as a one-stop destination for individuals, home builders, architects, and designers.

X+O's response to the brief was to create a space that mirrors the layout of a home, guiding clients through exterior and interior selections with ease. The showroom's zones, named Exterior World, Interior World, and Outdoor World, emulate the construction phases, providing a structured and relatable context for decision-making. Highly trained designers accompany clients through each zone, equipped with digital tools for selection, visualisation, and recording.

The challenge of showcasing an extensive range of brands and products under one roof was met with clever design solutions. Display fixtures were strategically designed to maximise capacity, incorporating pull-out drawers and displays for a multilayered effect. Brands seamlessly integrated digital tools, adopting an 'endless aisles' strategy to provide additional product information.

Navigation and capacity were pivotal considerations in the project. Thoughtful zoning, fixtures signage, and a layout reflecting construction stages addressed navigation challenges, making the selection process less overwhelming. The design approach by X+O prioritised sustainability by minimising waste.

Flexible and movable fixtures, neutral interchangeable display walls, and the use of actual products in the display contributed to a space designed for longevity. Energy-efficient lighting, low VOC, and recycled materials further underscore the commitment to sustainability.

Prior to launch, Space by Thynk secured commitments from premier brands in Australia, ensuring a diverse and high-quality display. The entire showroom stands as a testament to thoughtful design, sustainability, and a commitment to offering an unparalleled selection experience for the discerning client.

Project Summary
LocationBeresfield, NSW
Year2022
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectX+O
PhotographerDavid Straight
