Slick garage designed for fast cars

From the architects:

BB Garage came about with the client wishing to improve vehicle circulation to the residence for visitors and increase storage space for his special car collection integrating a games/rumpus space.

An avid motor sport enthusiast often not being able to appreciate his cars as they were stored remotely.

The design philosophy was more akin to a museum rather than a garage and took cues from race car design and function as an ‘aircraft hangar’.

With a restricted planning envelope, the design concept was inspired by a stealth bomber jet, black and triangular in our case for deflecting the visual mass. The diminishing ‘open nose cone’ reminiscent of a formula one race car houses a sixties Dino GT Ferrari in a double height space.

Internally it was designed as a single white volume hangar to highlight the car colours. A mezzanine suspended from the ceiling provides a column free interior for car circulation and display. The mezzanine functions as a games room and is free from all walls and creates a more ambient space below with it gloss black ceiling reflecting the cars below. A piston like spiral stair accessing the mezzanine level.