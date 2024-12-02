Slick garage designed for fast cars

Slick garage designed for fast carsBB Garage came about with the client wishing to improve vehicle circulation to the residence for visitors and increase storage space for his special car collection.
From the architects:
BB Garage came about with the client wishing to improve vehicle circulation to the residence for visitors and increase storage space for his special car collection integrating a games/rumpus space.
An avid motor sport enthusiast often not being able to appreciate his cars as they were stored remotely.
The design philosophy was more akin to a museum rather than a garage and took cues from race car design and function as an ‘aircraft hangar’.
With a restricted planning envelope, the design concept was inspired by a stealth bomber jet, black and triangular in our case for deflecting the visual mass. The diminishing ‘open nose cone’ reminiscent of a formula one race car houses a sixties Dino GT Ferrari in a double height space.
Internally it was designed as a single white volume hangar to highlight the car colours. A mezzanine suspended from the ceiling provides a column free interior for car circulation and display. The mezzanine functions as a games room and is free from all walls and creates a more ambient space below with it gloss black ceiling reflecting the cars below. A piston like spiral stair accessing the mezzanine level.