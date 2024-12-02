Sitting 40 levels in the air, Sky Bar Melbourne lives up to its billing of an elevated experience with a number of hospitality spaces that crown the Oakwood Premier Hotel.

Designed by CHT Architects, the Sky Bar and terrace are accompanied by two further bars in a VIP area and Strato, an adjoining fine dining restaurant. The client requested that the practice immerse the visitor in the view. Upon arrival, visitors are greeted with a surrounding aerial view projection, which evokes a sense of flying, with the lift corridor ceiling deliberately low to shield the view for a brief moment.

Once into the bar, the entire 360 degree view is on display. The bar features a number of opulent tactile furniture installations, with the entire bar designed to complement the view. Soft lighting frames the vignette, while the central bar made of glass blocks is the main feature of the interior.

Window lines are clear of any built objects in order to ensure a full sensory experience at Sky Bar. Dark tones and a thoughtful lighting strategy seeks to ensure the experience isn’t obstructed through glare. CHT’s design has even ensured that the bathrooms provide unobstructed views for visitors.

Pairing contemporary elegance with a setting in the sky, CHT Architects have meticulously crafted Melbourne’s iconic Sky Bar. Allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the river city, the design curation is thoughtful, tailored specifically for the occupants' experience with the unrivalled view that engulfs them.