Sebel's Manly Beach hotel

From the architect:

The Sebel Sydney Manly Beach, managed by Accor Vacation Club has completed a full upgrade incorporating a new “Coastal Series” design theme.

The stunning new design reflects the hotel’s enviable location on the southern end of popular Manly Beach – named Australia’s best beach in TripAdvisor 2019 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Subtly infused textures, patterns and materials identify the essence of coastal chic and the relaxed quiet luxury synonymous with Penny del Castillo’s award-winning IDI style. The final result is a timeless, highly sophisticated, yet welcoming coastal ambience that has exceeded expectations.

In Design International and creative director Penny del Castillo were engaged to transform the hotel. Having worked with the hotel owners Accor Vacation Club (AVC) on numerous occasions there is clarity and understanding on what is required.

“In this instance, we have drawn inspiration from The Sebel’s immediate environment, using design elements, colours and textures that reflect Manly’s urban beach appeal. The result is a highly sophisticated, yet welcoming coastal finish that we trust will exceeds members and guests’ expectations. Of course, the stunning view across Manly Beach and the ocean from many of our guest room remains the same.”

The Sebel Sydney Manly Beach’s extensive fit-out incorporates new-look accommodation plus completely updated public spaces – including the hotel’s pool area - taking into careful consideration the specific needs of longer-stay leisure travellers.

A fresh kitchenette design in apartments allows for copious amounts of storage, while pristine new Ceasarstone Blanco Drift bench tops enhance the experience for self-catering guests. Modified bathrooms now provide ultra-modern fittings and accessories – such as new vanities – delivering a more luxurious feel for holidaymakers.

In support of the hotel’s Planet 21 environmental charter, 100 percent recyclable and low environmental impact Biowood panelling features on selected walls throughout the apartments, while Mod Wood decking has been used in places underfoot. Both are textural and warm additions that add further depth to The Sebel’s finished walls and floors, adding to the overall aesthetics of the room with a relaxed sense of breezy beach living.