The creation of this centre was heralded as a defining moment in the cultural history of the state. The competition-winning design masterfully met the brief. It was done using a palette of natural materials including black metal, curved timber and gilded bronze together with concrete, dark brick and glass. The interiors and exteriors are equally appreciated by the public, as well as cleverly aligned and linked thanks to the transparency of the façade.

IN BRIEF

Create a new, state-of-the-art performing arts venue to meet the needs of the performing arts community, that stands the test of time, supports innovation and provide a place that people want to take ownership of, use and recommend.

ARCHITECT’S WORDS

The architecture of the State Theatre Centre of Western Australia arises from a dialogue of opposing forces. A sense of darkness and light. An expression of mass and transparency. A language that is robust and delicate. The building volumes are clearly articulated on the site. The theatres are stacked vertically, freeing up space on the site for a courtyard. Foyers are on the perimeter of the site.

By day, these exterior volumes rest calmly. Dark and robust materials: black metal and panelled concrete, form a protective shell. As night descends the volumes begin to glitter and glow. The foyers are multi-levelled and veiled in delicate gold screen.

A generous staircase leads to the 575 seat Heath Ledger Theatre: a curved timber drum. Within the drum is an interior world of warm timber and gold hues. The 200 seat Studio Underground is located below the Heath Ledger Theatre. Descending from the entry level, one enters a subterranean world of dark bricks and ply panels. The State Theatre Centre of Western Australia imparts a spatial drama to the experience of attending the theatre. The robust exterior of the building opens and reveals crafted interior spaces that unfold, surprise and delight.

ACCOLADES

• Winner: the Jeffrey Howlett Award for Public Architecture 2011, AIA WA

• Winner: the Julius Elischer Award for Interior Architecture 2011, AIA WA

