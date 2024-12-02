SA Footy’s Mosaic Hotel kicks plenty of design goals

Originally opened in 1994, the South Australian National Football League’s (SANFL) Mosaic Hotel was a $4 million redevelopment of the former Checkside Tavern at Footy Park, sporting a sophisticated modern fit out.

Following the demolition of Football Park, Adelaide's previous home to the AFL, a portion of the stadium was maintained that originally housed the Checkside Tavern, transforming it into a modern, light-filled multi-use ‘new local’. Breathing new life into the venue, the revitalised hotel responds to the influx of 3000 new residents to the area as a result of the WEST Residential Development.

The inspiration for the hotel’s transformation began with the need to create an outdoor area and visual connection to the street. Working within the existing venue that was built as part of the football stadium meant there were very few windows and the internal space was club-like, dark, and uninviting to the general public.

The positioning of the new alfresco space along the main façade provides an external area that can be utilised 12 months of the year, in turn changing the face of the street elevation and enabling natural light and ventilation to penetrate deep into the building.

The general concept was to open-up the overall floorplan, with no physical or visual separation between the bar, restaurant and alfresco areas. A seamless connection now exists throughout the venue, with zones formed through the change in floor finish, screens and glazing.

The colour and material palette draws inspiration from the surrounding suburbs, utilising three key materials — timber, stone and tiles. Honest and authentic, the space is unrecognisable as a former stadium hospitality offering and feels inviting and welcoming to its existing loyal patrons while attracting a stream of new clientele.