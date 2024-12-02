Rose Bay Hotel revamp

Rose Bay Hotel, a 1929-Sydney-side centre point for its bayside-nestled community has had its family-owned sensibility retained in its recent reinterpretation to connect its interiors and identity to suit the changing times.

The transformation of Sydney’s historic 90-year-old Rose Bay Hotel has been designed by Richards Stanisich and constructed by Fugen; requiring a complete overhaul that has respected the spirit of the original establishment.

Richard Stanisich says that the historical narrative is felt through the use of Deco-era finishes throughout – terrazzo, solid timber and ceramic tiles – with the addition of removable rattan ceiling panels that has absorbed noise and also provides easy access to concealed services.

The heritage façade has been left unchanged, but the interior’s space including its redesigned kitchen, has undergone extensive work including its largening, a new private dining and public bar area featuring large coffered ceilings, timber flooring and spotted gum timber panelling throughout.

“A main feature of the renovation [has been] the Paul Kelly ceiling design in the gaming room which includes coffered sections with acoustically engineered boards and high-end finishes which has concealed mechanical air supply. One of the most complex gaming room ceiling designs that Fugen [has] encountered,” according to Fugen.

To ensure the intricate ceiling’s reality, Fugen has completed a redesign of the mechanical systems relocating all systems to behind the bar.

A brighter and more airy befitting of the harbourside location with a complete ground floor pub refurbishment now offers three distinct spaces; the main bar and lounge, the sports bar and the 70-seat restaurant.

Additional toilets and a double-sided bar allows “patrons [to] enjoy new seating areas along enlarged bi-fold windows, the increased natural light and uplighting subtly drawing attention to the textures and details that make this pub a place of pride for the owners, staff and community,” according to Richard Stanisich.

Flooring

Clifford Flooring, Modieus, Precision Flooring

Windows/Doors

Dulux, Porter’s Paints

Furniture

Worldstone Solutions, HG Furniture Solutions, Ke-Zu, Space

Bathrooms

Porcelain Bear Federation, Dulux, Brodware tapware, Surface Gallery

Other

Rope Galore, Locker Group