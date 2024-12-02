Inspired by the dystopian setting of Blade Runner, Ewert Leaf’s design for Melbourne Japanese restaurant Robata draws on the architectural language of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ennis House with geometric forms dominating the interior contrasted against traditional Japanese craftsmanship.

Hues of blue reference Japanese woodblock prints, which subtly acknowledge Japanese materiality, while orange mesh curtains channel Japanese fishing nets..

The historic site, located in the CBD has been transformed by the design, which coalesces contemporary and historic with blemishes of Japanese culture.

The Gazi fitout has been retained as much as possible to minimise waste but has been repurposed to the stylings of Robata.

The practice retained the timber booth seating but stained it in a blue/grey timber stain, as well as applying a new paint finish to the existing tiles which completely transformed the colour palette that was both sustainable and cost effective.

Recycling was at the forefront of the fitout to be as sustainable as possible.