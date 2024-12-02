Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Robata

Robata

Inspired by the dystopian setting of Blade Runner, Ewert Leaf’s design for Melbourne Japanese restaurant Robata draws on the architectural language of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ennis House.

Inspired by the dystopian setting of Blade Runner, Ewert Leaf’s design for Melbourne Japanese restaurant Robata draws on the architectural language of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Ennis House with geometric forms dominating the interior contrasted against traditional Japanese craftsmanship.

robata ewert leaf

Hues of blue reference Japanese woodblock prints, which subtly acknowledge Japanese materiality, while orange mesh curtains channel Japanese fishing nets..

robata ewert leaf

robata ewert leaf

The historic site, located in the CBD has been transformed by the design, which coalesces contemporary and historic with blemishes of Japanese culture.

robata ewert leaf

robata ewert leaf

The Gazi fitout has been retained as much as possible to minimise waste but has been repurposed to the stylings of Robata.

robata ewert leaf

robata ewert leaf

The practice retained the timber booth seating but stained it in a blue/grey timber stain, as well as applying a new paint finish to the existing tiles which completely transformed the colour palette that was both sustainable and cost effective.

robata ewert leaf

Recycling was at the forefront of the fitout to be as sustainable as possible.

Project Summary
LocationMelbourne, VIC
Year2021
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectEwert Leaf
PhotographerDion Robeson
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap