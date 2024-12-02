Reimagining an 80s tropical resort by the Great Barrier Reef

This project is the reimagining of a 1980s tropical resort in Townsville to better reflect its spectacular coastal setting.

The Ville Resort-Casiono in Townsville was simply built, but had little connection to the landscape. Woods Bagot's redesign takes advantage of the stunning scenery, tropical climate, abundant water and views across the Coral Sea.

"Our design was inspired by the natural and historic qualities of Townsville," says Wade Little, Woods Bagot principal and global hotel sector leader.

"The intention was to create a lush pleasure garden using unpretentious forms and materials - white timber, white brick, and plaster - to respect the laid-back atmosphere of Townsville. Echoing the vernacular architecture, the resort encourages natural cooling through broad verandas, abundant fanlights, brise-soleil walls and aligned doors and windows."

Designed in collaboration with landscape architect Daniel Baffsky of 360 Degrees, the garden features an elevated infinity pool with a swim-up bar. The pool, which draws the eye out to Magnetic Island and the Great Barrier Reef beyond, is surrounded by a raised veranda and landscaped lawns. Water can be seen from all aspects of the project.

Little reimagined the unifying circular motif of the original hotel, repeating it throughout the resort: in the landscape, the terrazzo floors, and even the graphics. Additional attractions include a state-of-the-art events space, pool precinct, five restaurants and nightspot The Quarterdeck.