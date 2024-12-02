Redfern Station Upgrade

From the architect:

A vibrant symbol of inclusivity, connectivity and sustainability, Redfern Station is a major hub in Sydney’s transport network—upgraded as part of the NSW Government’s Transport Access Program (TAP). DesignInc was engaged to design a new southern concourse, adopting a multidisciplinary approach that prioritises pedestrian accessibility, efficiency and safety.

Redfern Station is a transformative piece of urban infrastructure that revitalises, reconnects, provides universal access and enhances the station and precinct. The new southern concourse and station entries at Little Eveleigh and Marian Streets provide high quality, high amenity places that draw on their rich natural, cultural and built heritage context.

Design cues are taken from Eveleigh’s original wetland landscape as well as its more recent industrial past, with ideas of mist and steam expressed in the perforated cladding, and views framed towards local vistas and the existing heritage buildings. Adaptive re-use of the old factory on Little Eveleigh Street provided for a new station entrance, amenities, shopfront, offices and staff facilities, retaining the brick and timber structures. Along with the new public connection across the railway line, shared pedestrian and bicycle zones improve access to local facilities.

Prior to settlement, the land stretching from Eveleigh to Botany Bay featured natural wetlands full of bounty for First Nations people. The wetlands and freshwater creeks would produce mist in the cool mornings amongst the bushlands and sand dunes. This landscape was forever changed by the construction of the Alexandria Canal which drained the wetlands. The ridge that runs along the north of these wetlands—where Wilson, Little Eveleigh, and Redfern Streets are, contain red clay soil with bands of grey clay commonly used for body painting. This clay informed the material choice for the public domain around the station entrances with red and grey brickwork.

A Designing from Country methodology involving consultation with Balarinji and Curio Projects saw further enhancement of the wetland theme through graphics and heritage interpretation throughout the precinct. The building façade is clad with a gradated perforated screen that’s detached from the roof by perimeter skylights—floating over the landscape, never touching the ground. As you move through the concourse, you become aware that the façade design gives you an experience of walking through mist.

Climate-responsive design is central to the upgrade. Materials chosen for the concourse and stair are durable, providing protection to commuters while allowing for natural air flow. Water Sensitive Urban Design (WSUD) is embedded in the public domain design. The transformation of Little Eveleigh Street into a shared zone—a wide landscaped thoroughfare—has seen asphalt footpaths replaced with planting beds and raingardens installed in front of houses to filter stormwater runoff.

Solar panels installed on the Marion Street station entrance feeds into the grid and rainwater is captured and stored for irrigation, toilets and cleaning purposes. A new public space at Marian Street is a shared zone with integrated street furniture, landscape and paving. The improved streetscape, additional landscaping, paving treatments and new canopy trees together provide improved amenity to both private residents and pedestrians, helping ameliorate the urban heat island effect.

Redfern Station is state heritage listed—as such, all existing buildings of heritage significance have been retained. The warehouse building at 125-127 Little Eveleigh Street, a contributory item in the surrounding conservation area, has been repurposed as a new station entry. The new public space at Marian Street safeguards the opportunity for future activation of the neighbouring development site, and for future connection to the eastern suburbs rail line.

The design also integrates views, vistas, and heritage interpretation to engage users, with stories of local communities told through integrated art pieces by local artists. Visually interesting on its own, the new aerial southern concourse also provides a backdrop to the northern outlook, framing views to the heritage station precinct and to South and North Eveleigh.

Thoughtfully combining Indigenous, natural, industrial, and contemporary heritage though architecture and urban design, the Redfern Station southern concourse project is truly a reflection of its place. The project is located on Gadigal Country.