Giving an inner city wine bar a contemporary refresh, Technē Architecture + Interior Design has turned a hospitality space on Melbourne’s Bourke Street into a premium lounge experience.

Emphasising on a sense of discreteness, the practice has created a space of intimacy, that transcends architectural eras. Elevated by classic finishes and a secret door that connects to another private dining space, the bar is an exclusive perk for RACV Club Members.

At just 150 square metres in total, the bar features neutral tones and panelling, warm lighting and a herringbone flooring feature that add character and charm, enhancing the wining and dining experience.

The interior fit-out also includes new finishes, Australian designed furniture and styling to create a contemporary yet classic bar that is simultaneously inviting and comfortable.

Despite being in the middle of Melbourne’s CBD, the atmosphere created is a sanctuary from the outside city, giving club members a place to unwind after the 9-5, or to utilise on the weekend.

“It was essential to create a space that would allow RACV Club Members to feel at home and at ease,” says Steve McKeag, Director at Technē.

“Furniture was selected for its comfort factor, lighting is low and indirect, and natural, textural materials add warmth and softness. All these elements come together to create a comfortable and home-like feel.”

“The brief was to elevate the wine bar to appeal to the next generation of Members, whilst remaining sympathetic to the existing Club interiors and history,” he says.

“Design choices were inspired by the classic, timeless hospitality and the history of the Club; with the final finishes also selected to complement aspects of existing Club spaces to give it a cohesive feel.”

The Club’s eclectic offering of wines is displayed as a sculptural extension to the back bar sweeping around the corner, enabling the patrons to engage, admire and personally select their wine. In addition to cosy booth areas, spacious seating and a modern tasting table, Technē has also incorporated secure whisky lockers where Members can purchase and display their favourite bottles and access them when they visit.

A secret door hidden amongst the whiskey lockers provides a feeling of exclusivity that connects directly to another private space, electronically controlled by the bar attendant on shift.

“The spirit lockers allow Members to personalise their experience in a way that also contributes to the interior aesthetic. It’s theatrical but also showcases the premium products on offer,” says McKeag.

Similar to a mezzanine level, the space overlooks the lobby area to the RACV Club. The Wine Bar is accessible to RACV Club Members, while non-Members can accompany Club Members as their guests.