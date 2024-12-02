RACV Healesville Country Club & Resort

Techne’s reactivation of RACV’s Healesville Country Club & Resort is complete, giving the region a world-class hospitality venue complete with modern elements.

Capturing views of Healesville’s natural topography, Techne has overseen the renovation of the Members restaurant, a new alfresco pavilion and sports bar. The ground-floor alfresco area gives patrons the ability to dine outdoors with a suitable backdrop. A new commercial kitchen on the first level of the club is a welcome addition, giving guests the ability to enjoy meals and looking out towards the bowling green and golf course.

“This project offers a varied mix of interior and exterior design features which have combined to achieve a diverse hospitality and tourism experience,” says Techne Director Steve McKeag.

“Set against the region’s picturesque natural landscape, Healesville Country Club & Resort anticipates the desire for people to move out of busy city centres and spend their leisure time in a more relaxed environment where they can reconnect with nature.”

Natural materials heightened by an abundance of glazing looks to capture the site’s surroundings for general visits, events, weddings or corporate functions.

“It was really important to ensure the refurbishment truly reflected the resort’s locational context, not just visually, but also in how the design promotes new hospitality and tourism experiences,” McKeag says.

“The addition of the restaurant is one example. This is a space where guests can go for a unique experience of Healesville’s local produce, prepared by some of the region’s best chefs in a contemporary yet relaxed environment.”

Techne’s innate understanding of context has led to another sensitive and accurate design. Framing the expansive views of the site, the implementation of practical elements and contemporary fixtures has added another excellent project to Techne’s portfolio, and a wonderful destination for RACV guests.